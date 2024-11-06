De'Andre Hunter Injury: Downgraded to out
Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Hunter will ultimately miss a seventh straight contest due to right knee inflammation, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after initially receiving a questionable tag for Wednesday's game. He was ruled out 24 hours in advance of his other absences. In Hunter's place, rookie No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher has been starting at small forward. Hunter's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Detroit.
