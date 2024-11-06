Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 3:14pm

Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Hunter will ultimately miss a seventh straight contest due to right knee inflammation, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after initially receiving a questionable tag for Wednesday's game. He was ruled out 24 hours in advance of his other absences. In Hunter's place, rookie No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher has been starting at small forward. Hunter's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Detroit.

De'Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now