De'Andre Hunter Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Hunter is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Thunder due to right knee inflammation, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter is dealing with a minor knee issue, though the Hawks could opt to hold him out of the first game of a back-to-back set. The 26-year-old has accumulated 36 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 59 total minutes over two regular-season outings. If Hunter is ruled out, the Hawks will likely take an extended look at Zaccharie Risacher.

De'Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks
