De'Andre Hunter Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Hunter is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Thunder due to right knee inflammation, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter is dealing with a minor knee issue, though the Hawks could opt to hold him out of the first game of a back-to-back set. The 26-year-old has accumulated 36 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 59 total minutes over two regular-season outings. If Hunter is ruled out, the Hawks will likely take an extended look at Zaccharie Risacher.