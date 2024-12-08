Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Iffy Sunday vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Hunter is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to right knee injury management, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter could be held out of his first game since Nov. 17, in which he was ruled out due to right knee injury management. The sixth-year forward has thrived as the leader of the Hawks' second unit this season, and in his last 10 outings he averaged 19.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.4 minutes per game. If Hunter is sidelined Sunday, Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci could see an uptick in playing time.

De'Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
