De'Andre Hunter News: Available vs. New York

Hunter (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Hunter was initially listed as questionable due to right knee injury management. Still, as evidenced by the probable tag he has been carrying since Tuesday, he'll suit up and should handle his regular workload. Hunter will suit for a 12th straight contest, and he's been playing at a high level off the bench in recent weeks. He's scored at least 18 points in seven games in a row, averaging 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in that stretch.