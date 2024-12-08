Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 2:45pm

Hunter (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for an 11th straight game. He's scored at least 20 points off the bench in five of his last six games. Hunter could be in store for even more usage, as Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (quadriceps) are out Sunday.

