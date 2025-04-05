De'Andre Hunter News: Drops 18 from second unit

Hunter notched 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 114-113 win over San Antonio.

The former Hawk has settled in nicely on the Cavs' second unit. Hunter has scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 24.1 minutes per contest. He's not as likely to produce ceiling games as he was in Atlanta -- he averaged 13.3 shots a game with his old club this season, a figure which has dropped to 9.5 a game in Cleveland -- but a better supporting cast has given Hunter a steadier floor.