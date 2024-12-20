De'Andre Hunter News: Leads charge in Thursday's loss

Hunter supplied a team-high 27 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 133-126 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Four different Hawks scored over 20 points on the night, but it wasn't enough to overcome a massive 42-point performance from Victor Wembanyama. Hunter has been the anchor of Atlanta's second unit since returning from a knee issue in mid-November, scoring at least 20 points in 10 of his last 15 appearances and averaging 20.0 points, 3.8 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.2 assists over that stretch while shooting 45.8 percent from long distance.