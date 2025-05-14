De'Andre Hunter News: Notches 12 points in Game 5

Hunter contributed 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 loss to Indiana in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hunter sat out Cleveland's Game 2 loss after dislocating his right thumb in Game 1, and his play was affected as a result. Acquired in a midseason trade with Atlanta, Hunter saw his usage rate dip on a star-studded Cleveland team. He appeared in 27 regular-season games, posting averages of 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.2 three-pointers on 48.5 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc. Hunter is owed a combined $48.2 million over the next two seasons.