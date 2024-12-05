De'Andre Hunter News: Scores 20 points off bench

Hunter finished with 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 victory over Milwaukee.

Hunter finished as the Hawks' second-best scorer in this win, even ahead of Trae Young, as he continues to shine in this second-unit role. Hunter has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five appearances and is averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range this season. Both figures are career-high marks for him.