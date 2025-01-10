De'Andre Hunter News: Shooting woes in defeat

Hunter provided 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Suns.

Hunter delivered a poor shooting night, though he did record a season-high four assists. The 27-year-old also racked up two steals, and he has logged multiple steals in three of his last six appearances. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate is on pace for a career-best year, during which he has averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals across a career-low 27.8 minutes per contest in 27 regular-season outings.