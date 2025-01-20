De'Andre Hunter News: Solid again off bench

Hunter scored 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), dished one assist and blocked one shot in 30 minutes of action during the 119-110 loss to the Knicks on Monday.

Hunter certainly didn't lose his scoring touch during his two-game absence due to a foot injury last week. The forward is averaging 19 points on 46.4 percent shooting from the field between the two contests since his return. However, he was unable to contribute in other areas of the game Monday, which certainly impacted his fantasy performance, particularly in category leagues. He'll look to deliver a more balanced stat sheet Wednesday against the Pistons.