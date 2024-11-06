Fantasy Basketball
De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Set for re-evaluation Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 11:33am

Melton (back) participated in 3-on-3 scrimmaging at Wednesday's practice and will be re-evaluated Thursday in advance of Friday's contest versus Cleveland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Melton has been sidelined since Oct. 27 due to a lower back strain and subsequent inflammation. The 26-year-old dealt with a different series of back injuries last season, which may lead the Warriors to exercise abundant caution, but Melton appears to be firmly trending in the right direction while dealing with nothing more than a strain. It's unclear if he'll need to ascend to 5-v-5 action prior to returning.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
