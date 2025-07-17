Deivon Smith News: Back in action

Smith (ankle) contributed four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 10 minutes during Thursday's 92-88 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

Smith was held out of Monday's matchup due to an ankle injury, but he received the green light and was deployed off the bench Thursday evening. He led the Atlanta reserves with three dimes and knocked down his only attempt from the field on the way to an efficient final stat line.