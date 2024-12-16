Dejounte Murray News: Drops 19 against Indiana

Murray notched 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-104 loss to the Pacers.

The veteran point guard appears to have found his rhythm after missing about a month with a fractured left hand. Murray has scored at least 17 points in five straight games, averaging 20.0 points, 7.0 assists, 6.8 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.8 steals over that stretch, and his usage figures to remain high while Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jose Alvarado (hamstring) and Jordan Hawkins (back) are all missing from the Pelicans' backcourt.