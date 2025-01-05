Dejounte Murray News: First triple-double of season

Murray (elbow) contributed 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and 12 assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 win over the Wizards.

While he turned the ball over a game-high four times and was efficient from the field, Murray overcame an elbow injury to record his first triple-double of the season for the Pelicans on Sunday. Productivity hasn't been much of an issue for Murray in 2024-25; the star guard is averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 threes over his last 14 games. However, Murray is shooting a weak 39.9 percent from the floor during this stretch, which is something fantasy managers will want to see him improve on going forward.