Dejounte Murray News: First triple-double of season
Murray (elbow) contributed 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and 12 assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 win over the Wizards.
While he turned the ball over a game-high four times and was efficient from the field, Murray overcame an elbow injury to record his first triple-double of the season for the Pelicans on Sunday. Productivity hasn't been much of an issue for Murray in 2024-25; the star guard is averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 threes over his last 14 games. However, Murray is shooting a weak 39.9 percent from the floor during this stretch, which is something fantasy managers will want to see him improve on going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now