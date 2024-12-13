DeMar DeRozan News: Scores 29 points Thursday

DeRozan produced 29 points (8-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 victory over New Orleans.

DeRozan had an impressive showing Thursday and extended his productive stretch, as he's scored at least 20 points in four of his last six outings. Even though the veteran forward shares the bulk of the scoring load with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, DeRozan has a strong floor as a versatile scorer who can thrive even when he's not the main offensive option. He's averaging 23.3 points per game since the beginning of December while also adding 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.