Deni Avdija News: Leads Portland in loss
Avdija totaled 24 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 128-107 loss to the Kings.
Avdija led the Trail Blazers in scoring and rebounding Thursday, marking his 16th outing with at least 20 points. The 24-year-old has seen increased usage due to Jerami Grant (knee) and Deandre Ayton (calf) being sidelined, and Avdija has scored at least 15 points in nine consecutive outings. The fifth-year forward is averaging 23.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 35.1 minutes per contest in his last 10 appearances.
