Deni Avdija News: Leads team in scoring Monday

Avdija registered 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 123-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 23-year-old forward scored a team-high 17 points while receiving an uptick in playing time following Jerami Grant's (knee) departure. Avdija has logged five straight games with 12 or more points, and he continues to make the most of his playing time off the bench. The fifth-year pro has two straight outings with 30-plus minutes, and he could see an increased role if Grant misses additional time.