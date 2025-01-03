Deni Avdija News: Productive in loss Thursday
Avdija finished Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes.
The 24-year-old posted a game-high 10 rebounds while also tying Shaedon Sharpe for the second-highest scoring mark on the team behind Anfernee Simons (23 points). Avdija has logged three double-doubles this season, and he scored in double figures for the fifth game in a row Thursday. Over that five-game span, the forward has averaged 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 30.8 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now