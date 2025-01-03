Deni Avdija News: Productive in loss Thursday

Avdija finished Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

The 24-year-old posted a game-high 10 rebounds while also tying Shaedon Sharpe for the second-highest scoring mark on the team behind Anfernee Simons (23 points). Avdija has logged three double-doubles this season, and he scored in double figures for the fifth game in a row Thursday. Over that five-game span, the forward has averaged 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 30.8 minutes per contest.