Deni Avdija News: Starting Sunday in return

Avdija (ankle) will start at small forward in Sunday's game against the Bulls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Avdija will return from a three-game absence Sunday. Before missing time with the ankle issue, Avdija had started in each of his previous eight appearances and averaged 17.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in 33.8 minutes, but the Trail Blazers were without their normal starting power forward, Jerami Grant (face), for seven of those contests. Grant returned to action in Saturday's loss to the Rockets and will start again Sunday, but the Trail Blazers will also have room for Avdija on the top unit as Shaedon Sharpe heads to the bench and Scoot Henderson fills in at point guard for Anfernee Simons (elbow). Sharpe's benching may have more to do with the Trail Blazers wanting a more natural point guard on the court, so if Simons is back in action for Tuesday's game in Miami, Henderson and Avdija could head to the bench and Sharpe could move back into the starting five alongside Simons.