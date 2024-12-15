Dennis Schroder Injury: Won't make Warriors debut Sunday

Schroder (trade pending) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

The trade sending Schroder to Golden State couldn't become official until Sunday morning, so it's not surprising to see the veteran point guard ruled out. Schroder averaged 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals and a career-high 2.5 triples across 33.6 minutes in 23 games as the Nets' starting point guard, but it's unclear how big his role will be with the Warriors, as he'll have to compete with Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski for minutes. Schroder's next chance to make his Warriors debut will come Thursday in Memphis.