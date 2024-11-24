Dennis Schroder Injury: Won't play Sunday

Schroder (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Schroder will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season due to right ankle soreness, and his next chance to play will be on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Warriors on Monday. Ben Simmons, Ziaire Williams and Keon Johnson are candidates to see more playing time Sunday due to Schroder's absence.