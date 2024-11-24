Fantasy Basketball
Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Schroder (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Schroder will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season due to right ankle soreness, and his next chance to play will be on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Warriors on Monday. Ben Simmons, Ziaire Williams and Keon Johnson are candidates to see more playing time Sunday due to Schroder's absence.

Dennis Schroder
Brooklyn Nets
