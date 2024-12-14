Dennis Schroder News: Dealt to Warriors

The Warriors are finalizing a deal with the Nets to land Dennis Schroder and one second-round pick in exchange for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Warriors have been looking for play making help, and they have found some with Schroder. The veteran guard is averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals and a career-high 2.5 triples across 33.6 minutes in 23 games as the Nets starting point guard. He will now join a backcourt with Steph Curry and compete for minutes with the likes of Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski. It is unclear if Schroder will come play a backup point guard role or start alongside Curry right away.