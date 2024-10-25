Dennis Schroder News: Drops 20 points Friday

Schroder produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 116-101 loss to the Magic.

Schroder scored a season-high 20 points in the loss, turning in another decent performance. Despite his limitations, Schroder typically finds a way to do just enough to remain fantasy-relevant, much like he has done to begin the season. His long-term outlook is far from enticing, given the Nets could look to move him or lean into their youth a little more as the season progresses. For now, he deserves a roster spot in most formats, particularly for anyone seeking points and assists.