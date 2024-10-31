Dennis Schroder News: Explodes for 33-point performance

Schroder totaled 33 points (11-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Schroder reached a new season-high scoring mark with this impressive outing, as he took over the game offensively in a game where Cam Thomas struggled with his shot. Schroder has opened the season on a tear and has reached the 20-point mark in four straight contests, averaging 27.5 points and 8.5 assists per game while shooting a blistering 61 percent from the field in that span. Some regression is bound to happen, but the German floor general will remain as one of the Nets' go-to players on offense every time Brooklyn takes the floor.