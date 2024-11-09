Dennis Schroder News: Scores 22 points in close loss

Schroder produced 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

Schroder is having an excellent start to the campaign, and he's reached the 20-point plateau in seven of his 10 appearances this season. The German floor general is doing more than just scoring, though, and he's also handed out five or more assists eight times. That mixture of being a scorer and facilitator gives him a strong floor in most formats, and even though he shares the court with Cameron Johnson and Cam Thomas, Schroder has enough touches and freedom on offense to remain valuable across all formats.