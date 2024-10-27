Dennis Schroder News: Scores 29 points vs. Milwaukee

Schroder chipped in 29 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 win over the Bucks.

Schroder was the Nets' second-leading scorer Sunday behind Cam Thomas (32) and tied with Ben Simmons for most assists on the team. Schroder has logged at least six assists in each of the first three games of the regular season, and over that span he's averaging 20.7 points on 46.5 percent shooting, 6.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 33.7 minutes per game.