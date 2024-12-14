Dennis Schroder News: Sniffs double-double Friday

Schroder closed with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 135-119 loss to Memphis.

Schroder couldn't repeat the 34-point performance he delivered in the loss to the Bucks on Dec. 8, but the veteran floor general had another impressive performance as a scorer and playmaker. Schroder has scored at least 15 points in four of his five appearances this month, averaging 17.8 points, 7.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game in that stretch.