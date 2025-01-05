Dennis Schroder News: Steps up with team-high nine dimes
Schroder ended with 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 win over Memphis.
Schroder's nine dimes led the team with top playmaker Stephen Curry (knee) sidelined Saturday, and the assists were his most in a game since landing with the Warriors. The veteran guard is beginning to look a bit more comfortable in Golden State, reaching double digits in scoring in five of his last six games, a stretch where Schroder is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 2.0 threes in 29.5 minutes per contest.
