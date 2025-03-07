Fantasy Basketball
Dereck Lively Injury: Progresses to individual work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:03am

The Mavericks announced Friday that Lively (ankle) has progressed to individual court week after a recent re-evaluation, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lively remains without an official timetable, but he's going to be re-evaluated weekly, which means fantasy managers can expect more updates on his progress soon. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis (adductor) has been cleared for more dynamic court movements and Daniel Gafford (knee) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

