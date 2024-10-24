Dereck Lively News: Coming off bench in opener

Lively will come off the bench in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Spurs, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

As expected, Daniel Gafford will get the start over Lively. However, the 20-year-old will play a significant role off the bench and could be a candidate to enter the starting five later on, especially if injury concerns arise. Lively had a solid rookie campaign, during which he averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 23.5 minutes per game in 55 regular-season outings.