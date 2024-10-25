Dereck Lively News: Double-doubles off bench Thursday

Lively closed Thursday's 120-109 win over the Spurs with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

Lively outplayed Daniel Gafford, who got the start at center, showing a more efficient touch near the rim and making his presence on the glass at both ends of the court. As if that wasn't enough, the six assists tied a career-high mark for Lively, who could very well steal the starting gig off Gafford if he continues to put up numbers like these off the bench on a regular basis.