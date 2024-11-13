Dereck Lively News: Splits minutes with Gafford in return

Lively (shoulder) recorded 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 loss to Golden State.

Back in action after missing the Mavericks' previous four games with a right shoulder sprain, Lively turned in solid numbers while sharing the minutes at center evenly with starter Daniel Gafford. Though Dallas appears content to stick with Gafford as their starter moving forward, Lively will get his share of opportunities off the bench and will often match or exceed Gafford's minutes.