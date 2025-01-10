Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dereon Seabron headshot

Dereon Seabron News: Leading scorer off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 10:40am

Seabron played 33 minutes Thursday during the Stars' 133-124 G League win over the Wolves and logged 33 points (13-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and five assists.

Seabron had his best outing of the campaign while coming off the bench Thursday as his 33 points not only led the team but also served as a new season-high total for the 24-year-old. He also had an efficient shooting performance. Across 21 appearances this season, Seabron currently averages 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Dereon Seabron
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now