Dereon Seabron News: Leading scorer off bench

Seabron played 33 minutes Thursday during the Stars' 133-124 G League win over the Wolves and logged 33 points (13-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and five assists.

Seabron had his best outing of the campaign while coming off the bench Thursday as his 33 points not only led the team but also served as a new season-high total for the 24-year-old. He also had an efficient shooting performance. Across 21 appearances this season, Seabron currently averages 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists.