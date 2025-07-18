Derik Queen Injury: Undergoes wrist surgery

Queen underwent surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, ESPN's Shams Charania announced Friday.

This is an unfortunate setback for Queen, as this puts his status in jeopardy for Opening Night -- 12 weeks would be early October. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Queen averaged 14.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 27.3 minutes per game during the Summer League.