Derrick Jones News: Efficient in win Sunday

Jones finished Sunday's 112-104 victory over the Warriors with 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes.

Jones showed an efficient touch from the floor Sunday and missed just three of his 10 shots en route to his best scoring output of the current campaign. The efficiency has been remarkable for the nine-year veteran, and even though he's bound to regress sooner than later, his percentages are eye-popping right now. Through three outings, Jones is shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 60 percent from three-point range while averaging 13.0 points per contest.