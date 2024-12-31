Fantasy Basketball
Derrick Jones

Derrick Jones News: Posts solid line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Jones amassed 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-113 victory over New Orleans.

This was a solid all-around performance for Jones as he reached double figures for the third straight game. During that stretch, he's posted averages of 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. Keep in mind that his usage could take a hit when the Clippers presumably get Kawhi Leonard (knee) back in the near future.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
