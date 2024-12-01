Derrick White Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

White (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

White left Friday's win over the Bulls midway through the third quarter and didn't return due to right foot soreness. While the 30-year-old guard won't suit up Sunday, his original status of questionable suggests the injury will not cause a long-term absence. White's next chance to play will come Monday against the Heat, and Payton Pritchard should see an uptick in playing time during White's absence.