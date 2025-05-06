Derrick White News: Double-doubles in loss

White ended with 19 points (6-18 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 44 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

White recorded a double-double for the first time during these NBA playoffs, making his presence felt in the scoring column as well as on the glass. The defensive-minded guard has been a solid contributor for the defending NBA champions during the postseason, averaging 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.