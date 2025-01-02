Derrick White News: Gives spark on both ends in win

White provided 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

White provided a nice lift to Boston on both ends of the court against Minnesota, ending as one of three players with five or more threes while concluding second on the team in scoring along with a team-high-tying blocks total. White posted his ninth outing of the season with five or more threes, tallying at least 25 points in three contests thus far.