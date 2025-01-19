Derrick White News: Pops for 21 in Saturday's loss

White recorded 21 points (7-20 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 43 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 overtime loss to the Hawks.

The veteran guard had gone just 5-for-36 (13.9 percent) from three-point range over his last five appearances and hadn't scored more than 12 points, so White's performance was encouraging even in a losing effort. The eight boards also tied his season high. White is still on pace for a career-best campaign, averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.3 threes, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals over 40 contests.