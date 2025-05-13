Derrick White News: Puts up 23 points in loss

White supplied 23 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 44 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

White was one of the top players for the Celtics in this matchup, and the guard continued an impressive stretch since he's surpassed the 15-point mark in each of his four outings of the series thus far. If Jayson Tatum (lower leg) ends up missing time due to the injury he sustained in Game 4, White could be in line to have an even bigger role on offense.