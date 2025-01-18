Desmond Bane News: Excels in playmaking role

Bane totaled 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, 14 assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 140-112 win over the Spurs.

The Grizzlies were without Ja Morant (foot) for this matchup Friday, and since Luke Kennard entered the starting unit as his replacement, it was Bane who ended up officiating as the primary playmaker -- and with excellent results. The 14 dimes represented a season-high mark for the former TCU star, who also extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to four appearances. Bane is averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game over his last 10 contests.