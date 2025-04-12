Devin Booker Injury: Out for season finale

Booker is out for Sunday's game against the Kings due to right calf soreness.

Booker was pulled in the fourth quarter of Friday's win over the Spurs, and the star guard won't be available for the regular-season finale. None of the Suns' "Big Three" players will suit up Sunday, as Bradley Beal (rest) and Kevin Durant (ankle) are also out. Despite the team's overall struggles and the disappointment of being out of the playoffs, Booker was one of the few bright spots for Phoenix consistently. He finished the season with averages of 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game across 75 starts.