Devin Booker Injury: Will remain out Monday

The Suns announced Saturday that Booker (groin) will be out for the next two games and will be re-evaluated early next week, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Booker had already been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Pistons and will remain sidelined for Monday's contest against Denver. While fantasy managers should receive a better understanding of the severity of the star guard's injury once he is re-evaluated, his next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Denver. Until then, Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Monte Morris are all candidates to receive increased playing time in Booker's absence.