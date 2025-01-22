Devin Booker News: Dominates Brooklyn with 32 points

Booker provided a game-high 32 points (14-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-84 victory over Brooklyn.

While most of the spotlight may have been on Kevin Durant in his return to Brooklyn on Wednesday, it was Booker who stole the show with the sixth 30-point effort in his last seven appearances for the Suns. During this span, Booker has averaged 31.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 3.7 three-pointers while shooting 42.6 percent from downtown. The superstar swingman has seized the mantle of Phoenix's top scoring option since Bradley Beal (illness) moved to the bench, and Booker should continue handling additional playmaking duties while the latter rides with the second unit.