Devin Booker News: Double-doubles in loss

Booker finished Sunday's 127-118 overtime loss to the Kings with 23 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and two steals in 43 minutes.

Booker dished out a season-high 12 assists for a second straight game and notched his first 20-point double-double of the season. However, since dropping 40 points on the Clippers on Oct. 31, Booker is shooting just 37.6 percent from the field over his last five appearances. With Kevin Durant (calf) sidelined and Bradley Beal (knee) banged up, the Suns will need Booker at his best over the next couple of weeks.