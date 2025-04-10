Devin Booker News: Drops 14 dimes in loss

Booker produced 20 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to Oklahoma City.

Booker was more of a facilitator as the Suns dropped an eighth consecutive game, eliminating them from the playoffs. The team limped down the stretch without Kevin Durant (ankle), although Booker fid his level beat to keep his team in contention. With nothing left to play for, Booker's participation in the final two games is up in the air, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the superstar take a seat as the season ends.