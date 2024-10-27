Devin Booker News: Poor shooting display Saturday

Booker supplied 21 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 win over Dallas.

Booker ended with a decent stat line all things considered, but the shooting woes can't be overlooked. The star guard gained nearly half of his points from the charity stripe. but that approach isn't sustainable on a long-term basis. Booker has scored over 20 points in his last two contests, and there's a strong chance this was nothing more than an off night for one of the most talented pure scorers in The Association. Booker will try to bounce back against the Lakers on Monday.