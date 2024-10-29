Devin Booker News: Puts up 33 points Monday

Booker posted 33 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 109-105 victory over the Lakers.

Booker was coming off his worst shooting performance of the season Saturday in the win over the Mavericks. However, the star guard bounced back admirably here and responded with his best scoring output of the campaign. Booker has struggled with consistency, but he's reached the 20-point mark in his last three outings. An uptick in efficiency would boost his fantasy value even more, though it's already quite high as one of the Suns' top-scoring options.